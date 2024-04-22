It's the last day to register to vote in the Orlando District 5 special election

Residents of District 5 can register to vote at any of the in-person locations or can update an existing voter registration before end of the day Monday.
The City of Orlando says the best way to ensure an application is received by the deadline is to come in person to supervisor of elections office located at 119 W. Kaley St. or any of the other in-person locations.
In-person locations include:
- Driver's license office at 730 Sand Lake Road, Orlando
- Center for Independent Living at 720 N. Denning Drive, Winter Park
- Women, Infants and Children or Department of Children and Families offices
- Any elections office
- Any public library
Some updates may require a signature, so you may be prompted to print, sign and mail or drop off forms with your update. If you do not have a Florida ID and are registering to vote for the first time in Florida, you will be prompted to print, sign and mail or drop off the form.
For questions about voter registration or updating an existing registration, call the supervisor of elections office at 407-836-2070.
