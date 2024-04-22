BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

It's the last day to register to vote in the Orlando District 5 special election

April 22 is the last day District 5 residents can register.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 1:01 pm

It's the last day to register to vote in the Orlando District 5 special election
Photo via Adobe
Monday, April 22, is the last day Orlando residents can register to vote in the District 5 special election on May 21.

Residents of District 5 can register to vote at any of the in-person locations or can update an existing voter registration before end of the day Monday.

The City of Orlando says the best way to ensure an application is received by the deadline is to come in person to supervisor of elections office located at 119 W. Kaley St. or any of the other in-person locations.

In-person locations include:
To update existing registration online, visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Some updates may require a signature, so you may be prompted to print, sign and mail or drop off forms with your update. If you do not have a Florida ID and are registering to vote for the first time in Florida, you will be prompted to print, sign and mail or drop off the form.

For questions about voter registration or updating an existing registration, call the supervisor of elections office at 407-836-2070.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
April 17, 2024

