Florida Senate Republican files bill to ban use of preferred pronouns in government agencies

Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, filed the proposal (SB 1382) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Tuesday.
Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, filed the identical House bill (HB 599). The bills could add to long-running battles in the Legislature about issues related to gender identity.
The bills say, in part, that it is “the policy of the state that a person's sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person's sex.”
Also, they would prevent employees of government agencies and contractors from providing to their employers preferred pronouns that “do not correspond to his or her sex” and would prevent employers from asking workers to provide personal pronouns.
