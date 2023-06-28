2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Florida appeals federal judge's rulings over transgender treatments

Hinkle recently ruled that a state prohibition against Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care is unconstitutional

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 1:10 pm

click to enlarge Florida appeals federal judge's rulings over transgender treatments
Photo via Adobe
The state is appealing two rulings this month by a federal judge that rejected efforts to limit treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people.

Lawyers for the state Monday filed two notices that are first steps in asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the rulings by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle. Hinkle last week ruled that a state prohibition against Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy is unconstitutional.

That ruling came in a lawsuit filed by two adults and the parents of two children against the state Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of the Medicaid program.

The agency last year adopted a rule banning Medicaid reimbursements to health-care providers for “sex-reassignment” treatments, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

Hinkle’s ruling addressed only gender-affirming medicines.

Meanwhile, Hinkle on June 6 issued a preliminary injunction against a Florida ban on the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy to treat three children diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Hinkle’s ruling affected only a group of transgender children and parents who filed a lawsuit challenging rules adopted by state medical boards banning health-care providers from using gender-affirming care to treat youths.

The Legislature this spring enshrined the rules — advanced by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration — in state law and added restrictions for transgender adults. The notices of appeal, as is common, do not provide detailed legal arguments.

June 28, 2023

