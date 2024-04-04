Biden campaign wants Floridians to see a new attack ad featuring Trump's call for national abortion ban

The ad will air on local broadcast and cable stations in Florida, as well as key battleground states across the country.
The ad begins with Trump — who resides in Florida — boasting about his selection of three Supreme Court justices during his term in office, which helped to get the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing a woman’s federal right to an abortion overturned. “Because for 54 years they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated – and I did it. And I’m proud to have done it,” Trump is shown saying in the ad. (The three justices are Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.)
Trump recently told a New York City radio station that he is likely to support a 15-week federal ban on abortions, with exceptions for rape, incest and life-threatening conditions, as reported by The New York Times.
“The number of weeks, now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable,” Trump said on March 20 to WABC Radio. “But people are really — even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be 15 weeks, seems to be a number that people are agreeing at. But I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time.”
The Biden campaign says that this ad is part of the Team Biden-Harris $30 million spring ad campaign targeting voters in battleground states — which Florida has not been considered up until now this year. The press release shows that the ad will be air on stations such as ESPN, TNT, FX, Adult Swim and Comedy Central “during high-viewership prime programming like the CMT Awards, SNL, The Voice and American Idol.” It will also air digitally on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“Donald Trump overturning Roe is the reason millions of women across the country cannot access lifesaving health care — and as this ad shows, Trump’s proud of what he’s done,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in the press release.
“Now Trump wants to go further and ban abortion nationwide if he’s elected – depriving women of the fundamental right to make their own health care decisions and putting lives at risk. On the heels of Florida’s extreme abortion ban going into effect, women across the country are seeing firsthand that our rights are on the line this election, and President Biden and Vice President Harris are the only candidates who will fight like hell to protect a woman’s right to choose.”
Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement this morning, criticizing the Florida Supreme Court’s decision on upholding what will soon be a six-week abortion ban in Florida.
“This decision means that millions of women in Florida and across the Southeast will likely live in an even more cruel reality where they face a choice between putting their lives at risk or traveling hundreds or thousands of miles to get care. Doctors will continue to be threatened with criminal prosecution for doing their jobs, and women may be barred from getting the health care they need in the event of rape or incest,” she said.
“Donald Trump created this health care crisis, and he has no plans to stop now.
“For Donald Trump, it is not enough that more than 1 in 3 women of reproductive age in America live in a state with a ban. It is not enough that millions of women in America have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. Yet, if Donald Trump has his way, he’ll gut abortion care in every state across the country — and he has the plans to do it. President Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women’s reproductive freedom.”
You can watch the ad below.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
