Bear 'self-defense' bill moves ahead in Florida House

The proposal, aimed at allowing people to kill bears in self-defense, heads to the House floor

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 4:47 pm

Bear 'self-defense' bill moves ahead in Florida House
Photo via Adobe
A proposal aimed at allowing people to kill bears in self-defense is headed to the House floor.

The House Infrastructure Strategies Committee on Tuesday voted 16-5 to back a bill (HB 87) that would allow people to kill bears without permits if the people are protecting themselves, their family members or pets on their private property.

The measure, which has been approved by three House panels, also would set guidelines for quickly reporting bear killings.

Sponsor Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, has pushed the proposal the past few years but has drawn additional support this year as the sheriffs of rural Franklin and Liberty counties have expressed concerns about a growing bear population interacting with people in their communities.

The bill “is a way for Floridians in the Panhandle to be able to go outside at night, walk their dog at night, without fear of running into a 400-pound black bear that could either maul their animal or maul them or their child,” Shoaf said.

Opponents maintain better management of trash is needed in rural counties to help reduce bears being attracted to residential areas.

“This bill will give poachers the ability to poach our bears into extinction,” said Katrina Shadix, founder and executive director of Bear Warriors United.

Under the proposal, people who shoot bears would be required to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of killings. People who provoke or lure bears wouldn’t be shielded under the measure.

Also, people would not be allowed to possess or sell bear carcasses after the killings. Bear hunting has long been controversial in Florida, with the only recent hunt held in 2015.

A 2017 estimate by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the most recent available, said the state had about 4,050 bears. A similar Senate bill (SB 632) has cleared two committees.

