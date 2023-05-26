Danilo's Pasta and Noodle Bar is the next concept to take up residency at East End Market

Domu Lab offers up-and-coming chefs a stage to showcase their creativity for a limited-time run

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 5:38 pm

click to enlarge Chef Danilo "Dj" Tangalin - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Chef Danilo "Dj" Tangalin
Domu Lab, the chef incubator by local Bib Gourmander Sonny Nguyen (Domu, Tori Tori) and James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, has announced the next concept to take up residency at the Neighbors inside East End Market.

This June, Danilo's Pasta and Noodle Bar will move in where Camille once stood and offer a decidedly more casual lineup of à la carte eats than its predecessor, courtesy of chef Danilo "DJ" Tangalin. So, apart from wagyu Bolognese and Filipino surf 'n' turf pancit, diners seated at the eight-seat counter and around the perimeter of the second-floor retail and event space can expect a range of classic hand-made pasta dishes and "innovative noodle creations influenced by the vibrant street food culture of Asia."

click to enlarge Chef Danilo "DJ" Tangalin
Courtesy Photo
Chef Danilo "DJ" Tangalin

In addition, a family-style prix-fixe menu will be made available at the counter and, unlike Camille, guests will have the option for take-out.

"We'll mentor these young chefs by developing their concepts, menus and culture, and support them with any resources they need to become successful," Johnny Tung said prior to Camille's tenure.

"It's a low-risk opportunity for everyone before committing to a brick-and-mortar."

Should any of the concepts prove successful, the Tungs, with help from Nguyen and East End Market owner John Rife, would help these chefs open a permanent space in the city.
Which is precisely what happened with Camille, the French-Vietnamese concept by Tung Phan. (BTW: Camille's last day at the Neighbors is tonight, Friday, May 26, after which they'll prep to open in their new Baldwin Park space June 13.)

"I'm so excited for chef Tung Phan and his team's move to Baldwin Park," says Johnny Tung. "It's been such a journey and I hope Orlando will have the same warm welcome for chef DJ as our next resident chef of Domu Lab. We love giving chefs the opportunity to showcase their concepts in such a community-driven location as East End Market."

Regarding the follow-up Domu Lab concept, Tangalin says Danilo's is a "culmination of my experience and passion for both Italian and Asian cuisines," says the Philippines-born and raised chef in a statement. "I am excited to introduce a unique dining experience that showcases the versatility of pasta and noodles."

Tangalin gained much of his experience at San Diego mainstays Bivouac Ciderworks, Tidal and JRDN. In 2018, he earned Eater San Diego's "Reader's Choice Chef of the Year" nods. More recently, Tangalin worked at Ava MediterrAegean and is currently helping out in the kitchen at Kaya.

Look for Danilo's to open next month (possibly within the next couple of weeks). In the meantime, follow @Danilos_Orlando on Instagram for updates.
About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
