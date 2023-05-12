BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Orlando Chef Tung Phan’s Camille, a modern French-Vietnamese restaurant, opens in Baldwin Park

Doors open on the upscale tasting menu concept June 13

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 3:51 pm

click to enlarge Chef Tung Phan - photo courtesy Camille
photo courtesy Camille
Chef Tung Phan
As modern French-Vietnamese tasting-menu-only concept Camille winds down its residency at the Neighbors in East End Market, the dazzling operation fronted by 31-year-old chef Tung Phan is poised to open in its equally dazzling space in Baldwin Park June 13.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant located at 4962 New Broad St. at Lake Baldwin, is designed by Matt Kelly of Make Design Studios and will house just 30 seats in the expansive space, including an "intimate and exclusive" eight-seat chef's counter.
click to enlarge Orlando Chef Tung Phan’s Camille, a modern French-Vietnamese restaurant, opens in Baldwin Park (3)
rendering courtesy Camille
click to enlarge Orlando Chef Tung Phan’s Camille, a modern French-Vietnamese restaurant, opens in Baldwin Park (4)
rendering courtesy Camille
In addition to the soothing spa feels, there will be a bar area pouring a fine selection of wine, sake, and beer all curated by in-house sommelier Derrick Goodman.

But the real draw will be chef Phan's creative and unconventional spins on Vietnamese dishes, all punctuated with classical French flourishes — dishes like Vietnamese coffee-crusted Wagyu with potato pâvé; espuma of pho; and green papaya with salmon and nước chấm (droooooool). No doubt Phan's cooking style and approach has evolved since the days he ran the short-lived Phan's on South OBT. In 2021, his pop-up snagged a Top Table Honorable Mention, and I get the feeling that Camille will be on that short list in 2023.
click to enlarge Green papaya, salmon, nuoc cham - photo courtesy Camille
photo courtesy Camille
Green papaya, salmon, nuoc cham

"Orlando has been home for over 20 years," Phan says in a statement. "I grew up going to Viet Town with my parents, experiencing the different produce and ingredients that my mom and dad would pick up after Sunday mass. Having Camille put down roots in Baldwin Park so close to our first home at East End just feels right."

Camille's menu will increase the number of courses from seven to 10 with "a few surprises exclusive to the new space," according to a release.
click to enlarge The Camille team - photo courtesy Camille
photo courtesy Camille
The Camille team

The restaurant's team, which includes Phan's sister Trinh Phan who's managing restaurant operations, will be under the mentorship of James Beard nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung.

Camille will offer two dinner seatings each evening by reservation only. Cost is $180 per person. June reservations are slated to be released on Tock Wednesday, May 17th at 6 p.m.
click to enlarge VIetnamese coffee dessert with tamarind, condensed milk, gelee - photo courtesy Camille
photo courtesy Camille
VIetnamese coffee dessert with tamarind, condensed milk, gelee
77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
