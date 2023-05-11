The Michelin Guide handed out its 2023 stars for Florida restaurants Thursday night

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said his team of "famously anonymous inspectors" were very impressed by the growth and evolution of the Florida culinary scene, so much so that they opted not to slap Tampa in the face again and actually awarded a Michelin star to three restaurants from the Bay Area — Koya, Lilac and Rocca.
As far as Orlando-area restaurants are concerned, four restaurants that earned a star last year retained their sparklies: namely Capa, Kadence, Knife & Spoon and Soseki.
Soseki sommelier Benjamin Coutts was also tapped for the Michelin Sommelier Award.
New stars weren't awarded to any other restaurants in Central Florida (sorry 1921, Vic & Al's, Kabooki, Doshi, Kaya, Norman's ...)
Miami's L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon retained its two Michelin-star rating, the only restaurant in Florida with that achievement.
The 2023 Michelin Guide is the second of three guides that Visit Florida, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau agreed to pay Michelin for. Visit Orlando has paid Michelin $800,100 to publish guides for 2022, 2023 and 2024, with an option for 2025 and 2026 for an additional $533,400.
Pore over all the details here on the Michelin press site. A rundown of all the listed Florida restaurants can be found on the Michelin Guide website or Michelin Guide app.
