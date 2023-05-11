BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

The Michelin Guide handed out its 2023 stars for Florida restaurants Thursday night

Here are the Orlando winners (and losers)

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 9:26 pm

click to enlarge Soseki sommelier Benjamin Coutts - Michelin via YouTube
Michelin via YouTube
Soseki sommelier Benjamin Coutts
In a practically unwatchable ceremony beset by flubs and faux pas, tire outfit Michelin handed out its Florida stars and Bib Gourmands tonight at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said his team of "famously anonymous inspectors" were very impressed by the growth and evolution of the Florida culinary scene, so much so that they opted not to slap Tampa in the face again and actually awarded a Michelin star to three restaurants from the Bay Area — Koya, Lilac and Rocca.

Norigami at Winter Garden's Plant Street Market

Four more Orlando restaurants get Michelin nods: 'Bib Gourmands' denote dining establishments that offer 'a meal of good quality at a good value'


As far as Orlando-area restaurants are concerned, four restaurants that earned a star last year retained their sparklies: namely Capa, Kadence, Knife & Spoon and Soseki.

Soseki sommelier Benjamin Coutts was also tapped for the Michelin Sommelier Award.

New stars weren't awarded to any other restaurants in Central Florida (sorry 1921, Vic & Al's, Kabooki, Doshi, Kaya, Norman's ...)

Tirefire GIFfrom Tirefire GIFs

Miami's L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon retained its two Michelin-star rating, the only restaurant in Florida with that achievement.

The 2023 Michelin Guide is the second of three guides that Visit Florida, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau agreed to pay Michelin for. Visit Orlando has paid Michelin $800,100 to publish guides for 2022, 2023 and 2024, with an option for 2025 and 2026 for an additional $533,400.

Pore over all the details here on the Michelin press site. A rundown of all the listed Florida restaurants can be found on the Michelin Guide website or Michelin Guide app.

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
