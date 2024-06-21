BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

SeaWorld Orlando announces summer opening date for Penguin Trek coaster

The family-friendly coaster takes riders on an adventure through the Antarctic wilderness

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando announces summer opening date for Penguin Trek coaster
Photo by Seth Kubersky
SeaWorld Orlando announced this week the official opening date for its newest thrill-inducing attraction, Penguin Trek.

The highly anticipated coaster is set to open July 7, but annual passholders get early access starting July 2.

The ride, first announced last fall, is set to be a family-friendly coaster, with snowmobile-style ride cars that take riders on an adventure through the Antarctic wilderness. It will be located in the space previously occupied by the indoor trackless ride Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.

Penguin Trek will have a height requirement of 42 inches and accommodate up to 77 inches tall, making it an ideal “family thrill," SeaWorld says.

The coaster includes two launches and top speeds of 43 mph through more than 3,000 feet of track. Riders will be launched through both indoor and outdoor scenes as part of the story that follows a penguin research mission.

Once guests complete their mission, the ride will end at the park's iconic penguin habitat.

SeaWorld, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary,  recently announced more all-new attractions, including an Antarctica Realm, Shamu & Crew Parade, Cirque du Soleil-style stunt show Xceleration, a sea lion presentation and Rescue Tails theater production.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Revamped Country Bear Jamboree reopens next month at Disney's Magic Kingdom

By Chelsea Zukowski

Revamped Country Bear Jamboree reopens next month at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Theater review: With 'Rocky Horror,' Theater West End breathes new life into a cultural touchstone

By Jodi Renee Thomas

Theater review: With 'Rocky Horror,' Theater West End breathes new life into a cultural touchstone

Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to vivid life at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Sarah Lynott

Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to life at the Dr. Phil

Orlando restaurant Kaya hosts a Filipino Freedom Fest party this week

By Zoey Thomas

Kaya throws a Filipino Freedom Fest this week

Sak Comedy Lab christens new downtown Orlando home with glitter and gags

By Seth Kubersky

Terry Olson deploys the Big Scissors

'Pathways' shows work by Florida's future art stars in two local galleries at once

By Richard Reep

Patricia L. Cooke (American, b. 1988): "Hollow," 2023 Neoprene, polyester boning, thread, ribbon, dimensions variable.

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us