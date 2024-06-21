SeaWorld Orlando announces summer opening date for Penguin Trek coaster

The highly anticipated coaster is set to open July 7, but annual passholders get early access starting July 2.
The ride, first announced last fall, is set to be a family-friendly coaster, with snowmobile-style ride cars that take riders on an adventure through the Antarctic wilderness. It will be located in the space previously occupied by the indoor trackless ride Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.
Penguin Trek will have a height requirement of 42 inches and accommodate up to 77 inches tall, making it an ideal “family thrill," SeaWorld says.
The coaster includes two launches and top speeds of 43 mph through more than 3,000 feet of track. Riders will be launched through both indoor and outdoor scenes as part of the story that follows a penguin research mission.
Once guests complete their mission, the ride will end at the park's iconic penguin habitat.
SeaWorld, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, recently announced more all-new attractions, including an Antarctica Realm, Shamu & Crew Parade, Cirque du Soleil-style stunt show Xceleration, a sea lion presentation and Rescue Tails theater production.
