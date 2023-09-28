SeaWorld Orlando to launch new coaster Penguin Trek next spring

click to enlarge Image courtesy SeaWorld Parks

Confirming new-coaster suspicions , SeaWorld Orlando announced Thursday morning an all-new immersive roller coaster heading to the park next spring.The coaster, Penguin Trek, will feature snowmobile-style ride cars that transport riders through an "Antarctic wilderness," reaching up to 43 mph. The story line will follow a penguin research mission as it takes riders through two launches and a 3,020-foot track that travels indoors and outside before it reaches its final destination: the park's penguin habitat.According to SeaWorld, the family-friendly ride accommodates rider heights from 42 to 77 inches tall.

Penguin Trek comes from Bolliger & Mabillard, the same design team behind SeaWorld Orlando's latest addition, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened in May.



Fans previously suspected a new coaster would soon pop up at the park, as the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group has been steadily opening new attractions at each of its parks around the country.