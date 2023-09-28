SeaWorld Orlando to launch new coaster Penguin Trek next spring

Penguin Trek will feature snowmobile-style ride cars that transport riders through ‘Antarctic wilderness.’

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 1:12 pm

click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando to launch new coaster Penguin Trek next spring
Image courtesy SeaWorld Parks
Confirming new-coaster suspicions, SeaWorld Orlando announced Thursday morning an all-new immersive roller coaster heading to the park next spring.

The coaster, Penguin Trek, will feature snowmobile-style ride cars that transport riders through an "Antarctic wilderness," reaching up to 43 mph. The story line will follow a penguin research mission as it takes riders through two launches and a 3,020-foot track that travels indoors and outside before it reaches its final destination: the park's penguin habitat.

According to SeaWorld, the family-friendly ride accommodates rider heights from 42 to 77 inches tall.

Penguin Trek comes from Bolliger & Mabillard, the same design team behind SeaWorld Orlando's latest addition, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened in May.

Fans previously suspected a new coaster would soon pop up at the park, as the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group has been steadily opening new attractions at each of its parks around the country.

click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando to launch new coaster Penguin Trek next spring
Image courtesy SeaWorld Parks
Tags:

