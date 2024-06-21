BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

SeaWorld, Aquatica Orlando offer Fourth of July summer ticket sale

New attractions and experiences at both parks

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 11:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SeaWorld, Aquatica Orlando offer Fourth of July summer ticket sale
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are ringing in summer with a Fourth of July sale, featuring up to 55 percent off Fun Cards, annual passes and tickets.

Both parks will be holding the summer sale now through June 23. And to make the deal even sweeter, there are now new attractions and experiences at both parks.

At SeaWorld, new attractions include an Antarctica Realm, Shamu & Crew Parade, new show Xceleration, a sea lion presentation and Rescue Tails theater production.

The Antarctica Realm is a new area coming to the park that will house the long-awaited Penguin Trek family launch coaster. The area offers a variety of activities for all ages, including the reopening of Expedition Cafe, which offers close-up views of penguins.

The new Shamu & Crew Parade will feature iconic characters and the park's ocean crew. The Cirque du Soleil-styled Xceleration will offer guests the opportunity to see a thrilling stunt show featuring BMX bikes and stunt performers.

The aquatic park will also introduce Rescue Tails, a theater production that educates viewers about the importance of conservation through animal rescue stories. There will also be a new sea lion presentation, Flippers Facts and Fun.

Over at Aquatica Orlando, new Tassie’s Underwater Twist waterslide will transport guests to Australia's Shark Bay, where they will twist through a digital underwater world filled with manta rays, sea turtles, humpback whales, sharks and more.

Tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes can be purchased for the Fourth of July sale at aquatica.com/orlando and seaworld.com/orlando. Lookout for blackout dates and restrictions that may apply.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Revamped Country Bear Jamboree reopens next month at Disney's Magic Kingdom

By Chelsea Zukowski

Revamped Country Bear Jamboree reopens next month at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Theater review: With 'Rocky Horror,' Theater West End breathes new life into a cultural touchstone

By Jodi Renee Thomas

Theater review: With 'Rocky Horror,' Theater West End breathes new life into a cultural touchstone

Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to vivid life at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Sarah Lynott

Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to life at the Dr. Phil

Orlando restaurant Kaya hosts a Filipino Freedom Fest party this week

By Zoey Thomas

Kaya throws a Filipino Freedom Fest this week

Sak Comedy Lab christens new downtown Orlando home with glitter and gags

By Seth Kubersky

Terry Olson deploys the Big Scissors

'Pathways' shows work by Florida's future art stars in two local galleries at once

By Richard Reep

Patricia L. Cooke (American, b. 1988): "Hollow," 2023 Neoprene, polyester boning, thread, ribbon, dimensions variable.

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us