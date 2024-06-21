SeaWorld, Aquatica Orlando offer Fourth of July summer ticket sale

click to enlarge
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are ringing in summer with a Fourth of July sale, featuring up to 55 percent off Fun Cards, annual passes and tickets.
Both parks will be holding the summer sale now through June 23. And to make the deal even sweeter, there are now new attractions and experiences at both parks.
At SeaWorld, new attractions include an Antarctica Realm, Shamu & Crew Parade, new show Xceleration
, a sea lion presentation and Rescue Tails
theater production.
The Antarctica Realm is a new area coming to the park that will house the long-awaited Penguin Trek family launch coaster. The area offers a variety of activities for all ages, including the reopening of Expedition Cafe, which offers close-up views of penguins.
The new Shamu & Crew Parade will feature iconic characters and the park's ocean crew. The Cirque du Soleil-styled Xceleration
will offer guests the opportunity to see a thrilling stunt show featuring BMX bikes and stunt performers.
The aquatic park will also introduce Rescue Tails
, a theater production that educates viewers about the importance of conservation through animal rescue stories. There will also be a new sea lion presentation, Flippers Facts and Fun
.
Over at Aquatica Orlando, new Tassie’s Underwater Twist waterslide will transport guests to Australia's Shark Bay, where they will twist through a digital underwater world filled with manta rays, sea turtles, humpback whales, sharks and more.
Tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes can be purchased for the Fourth of July sale at aquatica.com/orlando
and seaworld.com/orlando
. Lookout for blackout dates and restrictions that may apply.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed