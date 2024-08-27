Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

Lord Voldemort’s supporters will stalk the streets of Diagon Alley and London through Nov. 3

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 1:14 pm

click to enlarge Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season
Photo via Universal Orlando
Those dark wizards and witches known as Death Eaters will once again prowl the streets of Universal Studios Florida this fall.

Lord Voldemort’s most loyal supporters will return to haunt the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley and Knockturn Alley beginning Aug. 29 through Nov. 3. You may catch them lurking around London outside Diagon Alley, too.

Universal didn’t provide times for the Death Eaters, but guests reported spotting them after 4 p.m. last year. Some recommended bringing a wand and challenging them to duels.

Knockturn Alley’s infamous Borgin and Burkes shop will also have Death Eater- and Dark Arts-themed merchandise for sale, including masks and accessories. Those wanting to embrace the darker side of magic can pick out Death Eater wands at Ollivanders.

Death Eaters first arrived in Diagon Alley last year, checking for Dark Marks and muggles and challenging brave wizards to duels. Before that, Death Eaters previously appeared in interactive performances at Hogsmeade Village in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Aug. 29 through Nov. 3 are the same dates as this year’s iteration of Halloween Horror Nights, which brings A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters and Blumhouse scares to Universal Studios Florida. It’s not yet confirmed if the Death Eaters will stick around to spook guests escaping to Diagon Alley for a Butterbeer break during HHN hours.
August 21, 2024

