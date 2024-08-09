Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Universal has finally revealed all the haunted houses and scare zones at the 2024 fright fest

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 2:56 pm

click to enlarge Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024
Photo via Halloween Horror Nights/Facebook
There’s no escape from the scares at Halloween Horror Nights thanks to five immersive scare zones set up around Universal Studios Florida.

With 10 haunted houses and a live show already revealed, HHN finally told us what the last scare zone theme would be this week. Based on not-so-subtle spoiler photos of a Blumhouse logo-covered structure in the park, it was no surprise the horror film studio was making an appearance this year.

HHN officially confirmed a Blumhouse scare zone on Wednesday. As you walk through the (probably) fog-filled San Francisco area of the park, you’ll run into iconic Blumhouse characters like The Grabber (The Black Phone), M3GAN, the baby mask-wearing slasher from Happy Death Day and more.
The other four scare zones at HHN 33 are original themes.

Duality of Fear: The HHN entrance scare zone will force you to choose between SINIST3R — visceral horror — and SURR3AL — unearthly terror. There’s no lesser of two evils with these scream queens.

Torture Faire: SINIST3R’s renaissance faire is a gory showcase of all her favorite medieval torture devices.

Demon Queens: SURR3AL’s hellscape is filled with terrifying and fanatical followers of her unique brand of terror.

Swamp of the Undead: The Louisiana swamp comes to undead life with hordes of zombie trespassers.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 kicks off at Universal Studios Florida on Aug. 30 and runs select nights through Nov. 3. The ticketed event includes haunted houses inspired by A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters, Insidious, Universal Monsters and six original stories.

This year’s live entertainment includes Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus — a showcase of pyrotechnics and aerialists set to pulse-pounding rock music. There will also be themed food and drinks throughout the park, and chances to ride some of the best attractions in the park after dark.

Tickets, upgrades and vacation packages are available to purchase now through UniversalOrlando.com/HHN.
August 7, 2024

