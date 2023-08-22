Death Eaters are on their way to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter (no, not as tourists)

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Death Eaters are on the way to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter zone is set to become that much less whimsical in September when Death Eaters hit town.The Death Eaters, thralls of Voldemort who fancy a bit of dark magic, will terrorize Diagon Alley on select dates running from Sept. 1-Nov. 4.The Death Eater character actors will interact directly with park guests (what could go wrong!) as they make their way through Knockturn Alley, and apparently they will even attempt to recruit visitors to swear allegiance to Voldemort. This should make for some interesting crossover with Halloween Horror Nights.There will also be exclusive themed merch on offer at Diagon Alley, but that goes without saying.