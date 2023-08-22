Death Eaters are on their way to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter (no, not as tourists)

They will interact directly with park guests in Knockturn Alley

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 4:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Death Eaters are on the way to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Death Eaters are on the way to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter zone is set to become that much less whimsical in September when Death Eaters hit town.

The Death Eaters, thralls of Voldemort who fancy a bit of dark magic, will terrorize Diagon Alley on select dates running from Sept. 1-Nov. 4.

The Death Eater character actors will interact directly with park guests (what could go wrong!) as they make their way through Knockturn Alley, and apparently they will even attempt to recruit visitors to swear allegiance to Voldemort. This should make for some interesting crossover with Halloween Horror Nights.

There will also be exclusive themed merch on offer at Diagon Alley, but that goes without saying.

Location Details

Universal Studios Florida

6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-363-8000

163 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

By Chloe Greenberg

Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Also in Arts + Culture

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Free Will Astrology: Life will be spectacularly ‘not bad’ for Virgos in the coming weeks

By Rob Brezsny

Virgo author Christopher Isherwood (above left, with W.H. Auden, right) said, "Life is not so bad if you have plenty of luck, a good physique and not too much imagination."

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us