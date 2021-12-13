Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, December 13, 2021

Donald Trump pushes stolen election theory, endorses vaccines at Orlando rally

Posted By on Mon, Dec 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM

PHOTO BY MICHAEL VADON VIA CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSE
  • Photo by Michael Vadon via Creative Commons license

Donald Trump played the hits during his set at the Amway Center over the weekend. Speaking to a thinner-than-expected crowd along with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, the ex-president and reality TV show host maintained that the 2020 election was stolen while pushing against his base's anti-vax sentiments.

On the subject of 2020, Trump stuck to his assertion that he was the outright winner of that presidential election. That continued claim has wreaked havoc on the lives of local GOP election officials and led directly to a riot at the US Capitol earlier this year. Trump also teased a third run for president, presumably in 2024.



“We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more. And it looks like we might have to think about very strongly a third time,” he told the crowd.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that many upper-bowl guests were allowed to move into the more-expensive lower seats because of glut of leftover tickets. They added that many of the $100 tickets had dropped as low as $40 by the time of the rally.

Once they got down close to Trump, the hordes might not have liked what they heard. The former president praised the coronavirus vaccine as one of his administration's greatest successes. His support of (and open admission of receiving) the vaccine puts him at odds with much of his base.

He called the vaccine rollout "one of the greatest bets in world history because that vaccine or the three vaccines have gone all over the world and saved millions and millions of lives.” Later in the show, he casually tossed out "no mandates, or whatever," contempt for the hooting audience on full display.

Trump also continued to dangle the idea of a Vice Presidency in front of noted sycophant Ron DeSantis. He was evasive when asked about a potential run with the Florida governor, only admitting that he "liked him a lot." Surely, that phrase will be enough for DeSantis to throw millions in taxpayer dollars away to impress an overgrown Fauntleroy.





