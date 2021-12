Donald Trump, Bill O' Reilly's show in Orlando this weekend still has hundreds of unsold tickets

click to enlarge Photo via Amway Center/Twitter

Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly might have overestimated how much crowds want to hear them blather. The former Fox News host and former president are going to be looking at quite a sparsely populated room when they play Orlando's Amway Center this weekend.A quick look at available tickets from the venue on Ticketmaster shows hundreds of unsold club seats and hundreds more unsold in the lower bowl. Even the floor failed to sell out with nearly 100 tickets still left for the most-premium seats.It makes sense that few people would be interested in hearing what the pair have to say. O'Reilly hasn't been on the air for years and Trump's magic has dwindled a bit since he was removed from social media . The primo seats going empty has a solid explanation as well. After all, the Jenkins are just one family What we're saying is, maybe Donald and Bill should have worked their way up to the Amway. Try a set at the Beacham before taking too big a bite. Try killing a room before readingin front of an echo-y cavern. The former WWE star and TV mainstay should know this.If you want to see them sweat, the show runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 12.