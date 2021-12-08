Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Donald Trump, Bill O' Reilly's show in Orlando this weekend still has hundreds of unsold tickets

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA AMWAY CENTER/TWITTER
  • Photo via Amway Center/Twitter

Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly might have overestimated how much crowds want to hear them blather. The former Fox News host and former president are going to be looking at quite a sparsely populated room when they play Orlando's Amway Center this weekend.

A quick look at available tickets from the venue on Ticketmaster shows hundreds of unsold club seats and hundreds more unsold in the lower bowl. Even the floor failed to sell out with nearly 100 tickets still left for the most-premium seats.



It makes sense that few people would be interested in hearing what the pair have to say. O'Reilly hasn't been on the air for years and Trump's magic has dwindled a bit since he was removed from social media. The primo seats going empty has a solid explanation as well. After all, the Jenkins are just one family.

Related Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly to hold people without jobs party at Amway Center in December
Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump are taking $100 from Orlandoans who want to hear them talk for an afternoon.
Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly to hold people without jobs party at Amway Center in December
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

What we're saying is, maybe Donald and Bill should have worked their way up to the Amway. Try a set at the Beacham before taking too big a bite. Try killing a room before reading Killing Lincoln in front of an echo-y cavern. The former WWE star and TV mainstay should know this.

If you want to see them sweat, the show runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 12.

Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map


  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. Winter Park's new library to finally open with ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house Read More

  3. Investors purchased nearly 1 in 4 Orlando homes last quarter Read More

  4. Florida Democrats push for 'people-centered' budget Read More

  5. Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

