Thursday, June 10, 2021

Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly to hold people without jobs party at Amway Center in December

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump are taking $100 from Orlandoans who want to hear them talk for an afternoon. - PHOTO VIA AMWAY CENTER/TWITTER
  • Photo via Amway Center/Twitter
  • Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump are taking $100 from Orlandoans who want to hear them talk for an afternoon.

The Amway Center is bringing together two of the most notably unemployed people in all of modern conservatism this December. Former president Donald Trump and ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly will take over the Amway as part of "The History Tour."

According to a description on the Amway's website, the tour seems to be an opportunity for Trump to relitigate grievances from his presidency. The stage is an outlet for him, now that he isn't welcome just about anywhere on social media.



"In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Mr. O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad, during the four years of Mr. Trump’s presidency," the description reads.

Tickets to the event on December 12 at 3 p.m. go on sale on June 21. Tickets start at $100 and VIP packages will be available.

Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map




Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

