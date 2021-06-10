Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly to hold people without jobs party at Amway Center in December

FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!
According to a description on the Amway's website, the tour seems to be an opportunity for Trump to relitigate grievances from his presidency. The stage is an outlet for him, now that he isn't welcome just about anywhere on social media.
Just Announced: The History Tour is coming to Amway Center on Dec 12 featuring Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly. Tickets start at $100 and go on sale June 21. A limited amount of VIP and Premium seats are also available.— Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) June 9, 2021
More info: https://t.co/Ig91TydMk6 pic.twitter.com/MKeBWCoQqU
