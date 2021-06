Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly to hold people without jobs party at Amway Center in December

click to enlarge Photo via Amway Center/Twitter

Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump are taking $100 from Orlandoans who want to hear them talk for an afternoon.

The Amway Center is bringing together two of the most notably unemployed people in all of modern conservatism this December. Former president Donald Trump and ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly will take over the Amway as part of "The History Tour."According to a description on the Amway's website, the tour seems to be an opportunity for Trump to relitigate grievances from his presidency. The stage is an outlet for him, now that he isn't welcome just about anywhere on social media."In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Mr. O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad, during the four years of Mr. Trump’s presidency," the description reads.Tickets to the event on December 12 at 3 p.m. go on sale on June 21. Tickets start at $100 and VIP packages will be available.