Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 6, 2021

Bloggytown

Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A divided federal appeals court Sunday rejected Florida’s request to at least temporarily block a Biden administration rule that would require health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, turned down a motion by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for an injunction against the Biden administration rule while the Atlanta-based court considers the vaccination requirement.



The decision said the state “failed to make the requisite showing for an injunction pending appeal.” Judges Robin Rosenbaum and Jill Pryor made up the majority, while Judge Barbara Lagoa dissented. The one-page decision said full opinions would be issued later.

Sunday’s decision, however, did not mean the Biden administration can move forward with the health-care worker vaccination requirement Monday, as originally planned. That is because a Louisiana federal judge last week issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against the Biden administration rule.

Related AdventHealth halts employee vaccination mandate
AdventHealth halts employee vaccination mandate
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Nevertheless, lawyers in Moody’s office requested the 11th Circuit also issue an injunction because the Biden administration appealed the Louisiana ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That appeal remained pending Sunday afternoon, according to an online court docket.

“Were the nationwide injunction (in the Louisiana case) stayed or narrowed, Florida and its citizens would be without protection beginning on December 6,” Moody’s office said in a filing last week.

Related Florida judge rejects state's request to overturn healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Florida judge rejects state's request to overturn healthcare worker vaccine mandate
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

The decision Sunday came after Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers last month denied Florida’s motion for a preliminary injunction against the rule. Moody quickly appealed and asked for an injunction while the appeal moves forward.

The federal rule would apply to hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The rule, issued in early November, called for health-care workers to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, with limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

In a document filed at the appeals court, Moody’s office said the “mandate is unlawful several times over.”

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (the federal agency in charge of the programs) has taken the unprecedented step of mandating the vaccination of millions of frontline health care workers,” the document said. “The measure risks exacerbating an already acute health care-worker shortage and harming the very vulnerable populations that Medicare and Medicaid help, all while purporting to preempt Florida’s sovereign prerogative to ban compelled COVID-19 vaccination.”

Related The Omicron variant is our own fault — for abetting Big Pharma's short-sighted avarice
The Omicron variant is our own fault — for abetting Big Pharma's short-sighted avarice
By Jeffrey C. Billman
Columns

But Rodgers rejected the state’s arguments in a Nov. 20 ruling and in an additional order Wednesday.

Rodgers, who was nominated to the bench by former President George W. Bush, wrote in her Wednesday order that the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has broad rulemaking authority over the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The department includes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

She also wrote that a “balancing of the equities” favored denial of the request for an injunction.

“In this instance, the safety of Medicare and Medicaid patients and staff administering the program throughout this pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, and the need to slow the spread of the virus, are greatly enhanced by virtue of the COVID-19 vaccine, according (to) the medical and public health science,” Rodgers wrote. “This public safety interest is especially compelling within the context of health care facilities, which are charged with protecting vulnerable patients participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, and thus weighs heavily on the side of denying injunctive relief.”

Rosenbaum and Pryor were nominated to the appeals court by former President Barack Obama. Lagoa was nominated by former President Donald Trump after being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Florida Supreme Court.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger Read More

  2. Attendees grumble about lackluster Immersive Van Gogh exhibit following delays Read More

  3. Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022 Read More

  4. City of Orlando to ring in holiday season with Christmas tree lighting at Lake Eola Read More

  5. AdventHealth halts employee vaccination mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation