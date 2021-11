Florida legislator calls for creation of 'Kyle Rittenhouse Day' following not guilty verdict

click to enlarge Photo via News Service of Florida

The next Congress must pass legislation proclaiming November 19th “Kyle Rittenhouse Day,” a new Federal Holiday — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) November 19, 2021

Congressional cretin and Donald J. Trump remora Anthony Sabatini can be counted on to have the worst opinion on just about anything. The news that a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges following a sham trial is no exception.After the news broke that Rittenhouse would walk on the charges related to his killing of two men, the Central Florida Republican shared that the date should be honored with a federal holiday."The next Congress must pass legislation proclaiming November 19th 'Kyle Rittenhouse Day,' a new Federal Holiday ()," he wrote on Twitter.Sabatini also reiterated his former claim that Rittenhouse — famous for killing a homeless man and another man who confronted him following the initial killing — should become a member of Congress.Sabatini's call comes days after his friend and fellow degenerate Matt Gaetz fixed his lips to say that Rittenhouse could be a congressional intern in his office. The sad fact is they're probably both right. A funny thing about scum — it floats to the top.