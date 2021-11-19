Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida legislator calls for creation of 'Kyle Rittenhouse Day' following not guilty verdict

Posted By on Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via News Service of Florida

Congressional cretin and Donald J. Trump remora Anthony Sabatini can be counted on to have the worst opinion on just about anything. The news that a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges following a sham trial is no exception.

After the news broke that Rittenhouse would walk on the charges related to his killing of two men, the Central Florida Republican shared that the date should be honored with a federal holiday.



"The next Congress must pass legislation proclaiming November 19th 'Kyle Rittenhouse Day,' a new Federal Holiday (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Sabatini also reiterated his former claim that Rittenhouse — famous for killing a homeless man and another man who confronted him following the initial killing — should become a member of Congress.

Sabatini's call comes days after his friend and fellow degenerate Matt Gaetz fixed his lips to say that Rittenhouse could be a congressional intern in his office. The sad fact is they're probably both right. A funny thing about scum — it floats to the top.






Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida's Anna Eskamani wants to use tourist tax dollars to fix Orlando's lingering problems Read More

  2. Orlando's Morimoto Asia got one of just 44 bottles of Yamazaki 55, the Japanese whisky that sells for $950,000, and we got to taste it Read More

  3. The age of budget hotels near Walt Disney World is over as luxury resorts continue to pop up around the park Read More

  4. Here are some of the best Florida Classic-adjacent events going down this weekend Read More

  5. Former NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Orlando airport after ex-girlfriend shared video of him throwing her into a television Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation