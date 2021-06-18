VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

Bloggytown

Matt Gaetz, under investigation for possible sex trafficking, endorses blackface enthusiast Anthony Sabatini for Congress

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLICKR/GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Congressional Representative Matt Gaetz keeps some highly disreputable company. Beyond palling around with disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, the Chipley Republican is good friend's with Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini: noted enthusiast for racist costumes and blackface.

Gaetz endorsed Sabatini in his run for Congress on Friday, saying that he "battles the RINO establishment and the Marxist democrats day and night." Gaetz endorsement is somewhat less desirable in recent months, as the congressman is under investigation for potentially luring a minor across state lines for the purposes of sex. Outside of former president Donald Trump (and Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried), the known shit-stirrer Gaetz has found few allies willing to speak for him as the investigation continues.



Gaetz former ally Greenberg recently pleaded guilty to a host of federal charges, agreeing to cooperate with the investigation into Gaetz as part of the deal. All that is to say, Gaetz is exactly the sort of endorsement you'd expect for the anti-masker and Trump sycophant Sabatini.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ivanhoe Village's The Pinery to open on Monday Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending law enforcement officers to the US-Mexico border Read More

  3. Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational marijuana ballot amendment over wording (again) Read More

  4. Investigate all things Skunk Ape at the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference this summer in Lakeland Read More

  5. Central Florida's Girl Scouts sitting on 214,000 unsold cookies Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation