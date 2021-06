Matt Gaetz, under investigation for possible sex trafficking, endorses blackface enthusiast Anthony Sabatini for Congress

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Congressional Representative Matt Gaetz keeps some highly disreputable company. Beyond palling around with disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, the Chipley Republican is good friend's with Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini: noted enthusiast for racist costumes and blackface Gaetz endorsed Sabatini in his run for Congress on Friday, saying that he "battles the RINO establishment and the Marxist democrats day and night." Gaetz endorsement is somewhat less desirable in recent months, as the congressman is under investigation for potentially luring a minor across state lines for the purposes of sex. Outside of former president Donald Trump (and Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried ), the known shit-stirrer Gaetz has found few allies willing to speak for him as the investigation continues.Gaetz former ally Greenberg recently pleaded guilty to a host of federal charges, agreeing to cooperate with the investigation into Gaetz as part of the deal. All that is to say, Gaetz is exactly the sort of endorsement you'd expect for the anti-masker and Trump sycophant Sabatini.