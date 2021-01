State Rep. Sabatini begins crusade to get Florida highway named after Donald Trump

click image Photo courtesy Anthony Sabatini/Twitter

PROUD to propose this legislation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American history—and our first Floridian President!#MAGAhttps://t.co/Z7Wm4NA9o1 — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 20, 2021

Even being in quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure couldn't stop Anthony Sabatini from fanboying over Donald Trump one last time!On Wednesday — the day Trump slunk ignominiously out of the White House for the final time — State Rep. Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, promised to "propose an amendment in the Florida House to rename U.S. Highway 27 the (ahem) “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”To think of a highway with that name grotesquely bisecting nearly the entire state — from the Panhandle down to Miami Dade County — gives us pause but Sabatini took to social media to pat himself on the back for his idea."PROUD to propose this legislation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American history — and our first Floridian President!" trumpeted Sabatini on Twitter Sabatini later told the Orlando Sentinel that he would propose the highway name change as an amendment to an unspecified transportation bill.But by Thursday evening he was asking his Twitter followers to sign a petition to help him "turn this plan into reality," which sounds more like a campaign to get a favorite television show back on the air than legislative work.Highway 27 already has a memorial designation, for those wondering. Back in 1999, the Florida Legislature designated the roadway the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway, after the longtime Florida Democratic politician known for " his fiery liberal rhetoric ."