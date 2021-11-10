Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Pig Floyd's to take over original Bubbalou's location in Winter Park
By Alex Galbraith
Mills 50 hotspot Pig Floyd's already had a half-expansion in the works, partnering with Al Palo of Stasio's to work on the upcoming fusion pizza restaurant Pigzza
. That wasn't enough for owner Thomas Ward, however. Now his original concept is taking over the original home of a another area barbecue titan.
Pig Floyd's second location will be in the former Winter Park location of Bubbalou's. The latter closed its doors earlier this year
, citing a labor shortage (*cough* bullshit *cough*
). Floyd's announced the news on Instagram, with a clip that showed the sign changing outside Bubbalou's before cutting to Ward signing documents.
The Instagram post also hinted at a drive-thru for the new location. Ward told Bungalower
that the new location will be open in Spring 2022.
