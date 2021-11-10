Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Tip Jar

Pig Floyd's to take over original Bubbalou's location in Winter Park

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM

PHOTO COURTESY PIG FLOYD'S
  • Photo courtesy Pig Floyd's

Mills 50 hotspot Pig Floyd's already had a half-expansion in the works, partnering with Al Palo of Stasio's to work on the upcoming fusion pizza restaurant Pigzza. That wasn't enough for owner Thomas Ward, however. Now his original concept is taking over the original home of a another area barbecue titan.

Pig Floyd's second location will be in the former Winter Park location of Bubbalou's. The latter closed its doors earlier this year, citing a labor shortage (*cough* bullshit *cough*). Floyd's announced the news on Instagram, with a clip that showed the sign changing outside Bubbalou's before cutting to Ward signing documents.





The Instagram post also hinted at a drive-thru for the new location. Ward told Bungalower that the new location will be open in Spring 2022.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  2. Orlando woman shares what it was like to be inside the deadly crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival Read More

  3. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  4. Suspect arrested in Pulse memorial arson Read More

  5. Tampa militiaman, alleged Jan. 6 rioter may have revealed explosives cache in Zillow listing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation