A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth

click to enlarge Adobe

In a bit of pushback to the all-around lie that people don't want to work anymore, a Florida man applied for more than 60 entry-level jobs in his area and only heard back from one.Joey Holz said he was inspired to apply for two jobs a day the entire month of September by increasing coverage of the so-called labor shortage. After hearing several local business owners complain that they can't find employees for hourly work, Holz set about his experiment, documenting the results in a spreadsheet.Holz, who has experience in food service and retail, began his experiment by applying for a job at two restaurants that he had seen be pretty vocal about the staff shortages and a supposed laziness among the workforce.Holz saw a discrepancy between the rhetoric of employers and the facts on the ground in Ft. Myers. Many pointed to the expanded unemployment benefits as a reason they weren't seeing applicants, but jobless claims have steadily dropped and Florida ended the enhanced benefits several months before he even began applying."If this extra money that everyone's supposedly living off of stopped in June and it's now September, obviously, that's not what's stopping them," he toldHe continued to find jobs tied to owners who publicly complained about a lack of applicants. He said he only received one interview, at which point the business owner attempted to walk back the pay of $10/hour offered in the listing."Are they desperate for HELP? Yes, according to their loud lamentations on Facebook, but so far 1 interview (where the advertised hours and pay were misrepresented) after 58 applications says y'all aren't desperate for workers, you just miss your slaves," he concluded in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.