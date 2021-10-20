Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

In a bit of pushback to the all-around lie that people don't want to work anymore, a Florida man applied for more than 60 entry-level jobs in his area and only heard back from one.

Joey Holz said he was inspired to apply for two jobs a day the entire month of September by increasing coverage of the so-called labor shortage. After hearing several local business owners complain that they can't find employees for hourly work, Holz set about his experiment, documenting the results in a spreadsheet.



Holz, who has experience in food service and retail, began his experiment by applying for a job at two restaurants that he had seen be pretty vocal about the staff shortages and a supposed laziness among the workforce.


Holz saw a discrepancy between the rhetoric of employers and the facts on the ground in Ft. Myers. Many pointed to the expanded unemployment benefits as a reason they weren't seeing applicants, but jobless claims have steadily dropped and Florida ended the enhanced benefits several months before he even began applying.

"If this extra money that everyone's supposedly living off of stopped in June and it's now September, obviously, that's not what's stopping them," he told Insider.

Related $15 an hour is a joke
$15 an hour is a joke
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


He continued to find jobs tied to owners who publicly complained about a lack of applicants. He said he only received one interview, at which point the business owner attempted to walk back the pay of $10/hour offered in the listing.

"Are they desperate for HELP? Yes, according to their loud lamentations on Facebook, but so far 1 interview (where the advertised hours and pay were misrepresented) after 58 applications says y'all aren't desperate for workers, you just miss your slaves," he concluded in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  3. Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola Read More

  4. Alt-right troll, congressional hopeful Laura Loomer has raised over $100k this quarter (but none of it came from her Central Florida district) Read More

  5. Orange County Fire & Rescue chief fired over refusal to discipline employees who bucked COVID-19 vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation