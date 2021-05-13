Pig Floyd's to open new pizza place called Pigzza in Mills 50

click to enlarge KTH Architects

Mills 50 barbecue mainstay Pig Floyd's is opening up a new pork-forward concept. Owner Thomas Ward won't have to walk far to check on his new baby, the barbecue/pizza fusion restaurant Pigzza is just three blocks from his "urban barbakoa" hotspot.Piggza will set up shop in a lot next to Will's Pub. It's a partnership between Ward and Al Palo of Stasio's Italian Deli. The menu will reflect that, blending Italian dishes with Pig Floyd's smoked meat-heavy fare. The pair announced the restaurant in an episode of Ward'spodcast.During the episode, both Ward and Palo were willing to admit that the name sounds kind of gross, like getting something caught in your throat. Ward came up with the name and "just thought it was funny" while Palo went along with it because he knew people would adjust if the food was good enough."People have walked up to me and been like 'Dude, what's up with the name?'" Palo said. "People are either going to hate it or they're going to love it...They'll learn to love it because it's going to be fantastic."