VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tip Jar

Pig Floyd's to open new pizza place called Pigzza in Mills 50

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge KTH ARCHITECTS
  • KTH Architects

Mills 50 barbecue mainstay Pig Floyd's is opening up a new pork-forward concept. Owner Thomas Ward won't have to walk far to check on his new baby, the barbecue/pizza fusion restaurant Pigzza is just three blocks from his "urban barbakoa" hotspot.

Piggza will set up shop in a lot next to Will's Pub. It's a partnership between Ward and Al Palo of Stasio's Italian Deli. The menu will reflect that, blending Italian dishes with Pig Floyd's smoked meat-heavy fare. The pair announced the restaurant in an episode of Ward's Beyond The Smoke podcast.
 
During the episode, both Ward and Palo were willing to admit that the name sounds kind of gross, like getting something caught in your throat. Ward came up with the name and "just thought it was funny" while Palo went along with it because he knew people would adjust if the food was good enough.



"People have walked up to me and been like 'Dude, what's up with the name?'" Palo said. "People are either going to hate it or they're going to love it...They'll learn to love it because it's going to be fantastic."




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over gas shortages amid Colonial Pipeline issues, but Orlando has no need to worry Read More

  3. Orlando rent less affordable than San Francisco, thanks to coronavirus housing squeeze Read More

  4. Pennsylvania filet mignon sandwich chain Nick Filet to open Orlando restaurant on Friday Read More

  5. Swarms of vultures attack Central Florida neighborhood that doesn't believe in omens Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation