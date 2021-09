Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que closes original Winter Park location

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Bubbalou's

Bubbalou's original location in Winter Park closed permanently.

Following a tough year fighting declining sales from the coronavirus pandemic, Orlando area barbecue chain Bubbalou's closed its original location in Winter Park.The owners of the chain announced the shuttering of the location they had operated since 1986 in a post to Facebook. In a note posted to the door of the restaurant, the owners simply said "we fought the Covid pandemic with our best fight. We lost."In the Facebook post, the restaurant blamed their closure on the labor shortage. Though expanded unemployment benefits ended months ago in Florida , the restaurant's posts claims that the government is enabling people to stay home. The possibility that service industry wages are not worth the risk of working in close contact with masses of possibly infected people during a raging pandemic didn't come up.