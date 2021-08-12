Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Joel Greenberg set up escorts for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, suggests newly revealed texts, Venmo exchanges

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone. - SCREENSHOT VIA JOEL GREENBERG/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Joel Greenberg/Twitter
  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is providing Matt Gaetz's investigators with a trove of information. According to a new report, the disgraced Florida official is offering transaction records, messages with sex workers, photos and videos to the team looking into whether the congressman participated in sex trafficking.

ABC News reports that Greenberg has turned over years of transaction records from the payment apps Cash App and Venmo and granted access to his personal social media accounts. In a series of messages shared by the publication, Greenberg set up a drug-fueled party with escorts for himself and Gaetz.



"I have a friend flying in and we are trying to make plans for tonight. What are your plans for later," Greenberg wrote to one woman. "And how much of an allowance will you be requiring :)"

Greenberg went on to say that he and Gaetz "work hard and play hard" before asking if the woman had ever tried MDMA. He then shared a photo of Gaetz, a selfie the congressman had taken with elementary school students in 2017. When the woman asked if Gaetz uses the website that the facilitated Greenberg's arrangement with her, he responded that Gaetz "knows the deal."

The woman in the conversation with Greenberg was of legal age. The investigation into Gaetz concerns whether or not he paid a then-minor to cross state lines for the purposes of having sex. Greenberg admitted to having sex with the underage girl and introducing her to other "adult men." Considering the records that appear to show Greenberg acting as a go-between for Gaetz and sex workers, investigators clearly want to know if Gaetz is one of those men.

Greenberg is sharing all this information as part of a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to a host of federal charges earlier this year and agreed to share his dirt on Gaetz in exchange for a possible lighter sentence. Gaetz's office responded to the new reports with continued denials of wrongdoing.

"After months of media coverage, not one woman has come forward to accuse Rep. Gaetz of wrongdoing. Not even President Biden can say that," said Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill. "That others might invite people unbeknownst to a U.S. Congressman to functions he may or may not attend is the everyday life of a political figure. Your story references people the congressman doesn't know, things he hasn't done and messages he neither sent nor received."


  |  

