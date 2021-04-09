HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 9, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg appeared to move money for 'sugar daddy' arrangements on Venmo

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA U.S. HOUSE OFFICE OF PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo via U.S. House Office of Photography

It's not news to anyone in Central Florida that Joel Greenberg could be particularly sloppy.

The former Seminole County tax collector is facing 33 charges ranging from sex trafficking to embezzlement in service of cryptocurrency-mining  schemes. The charges are as varied as they are brazen, with allegations that Greenberg was stealing IDs from his office and set up an separate account in the office's name to funnel funds. Still, we would expect someone involved in seemingly seedy activity to set his Venmo to private.



A new report from The Daily Beast found that Florida congressman Matt Gaetz sent his associate Greenberg money publicly over Venmo. Greenberg then sent the same amount of money to three young women, with the descriptions "school" and "tuition."

Related Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


Gaetz, for his part, was much more direct. He wrote "test" in one payment and "hit up [nickname of one of the young women]." There is no indication that the young women were underage in the report, though using Greenberg as a go-between clouds the matter. The former politician is facing charges of trafficking a minor, reportedly the same person at the heart of Gaetz's investigation. Sources who spoke with the New York Times confirmed  that women received payments or gifts in exchange for sex with Greenberg and Gaetz.

Gaetz has denied ever paying women for sex, via his office.

“Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex,” the statement said. “Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely. Matt Gaetz has never ever been on any such websites whatsoever. Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.”

Related Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg might be cooperating with feds in Matt Gaetz case
Roger Stone, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Joel Greenberg
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg might be cooperating with feds in Matt Gaetz case
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


The truth of that may well be tested in coming weeks. All signs point toward Greenberg cooperating with the authorities looking into Gaetz, potentially in exchange for a plea deal.

Related Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz (R-Florida Man)
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
By Jessica Bryce Young, Alex Galbraith and Colin Wolf
News


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Aurora at the Celeste Hotel, near UCF, serves plates that break the astral plane
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name Read More

  2. Florida Senate approves bill to make to-go alcohol legal post-pandemic Read More

  3. Feds focusing on Bahamas trip in sex trafficking probe into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, per report Read More

  4. Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg might be cooperating with feds in Matt Gaetz case Read More

  5. Former Pink Floyd mainman Roger Waters announces rescheduled Amway date in 2022 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation