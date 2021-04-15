VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

A new report from CNN paints a picture of the Florida Republican millieu that the GOP likely wants to stay under wraps. Two women who spoke to the network on condition of anonymity claimed they took part in drug-fueled parties in a suburban Orlando gated community with Florida representative Matt Gaetz and other high-ranking GOP officials.

The women claim that they met at these parties with Gaetz and other GOP members over the course of several years. In the report, one woman who attended the parties said Gaetz behaved like a "frat type of party boy." She claims to have seen Gaetz take pills that she believed were recreational drugs. Neither of the women ever received money directly from Gaetz, but one noted that she had been paid by Gaetz's friend and fellow Republican politician Joel Greenberg.



Greenberg is currently facing 33 federal charges ranging from sex trafficking to embezzlement. The former Seminole County tax collector is reportedly cooperating with the feds in their investigation into whether or not Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Related Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg appeared to move money for 'sugar daddy' arrangements on Venmo
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg appeared to move money for 'sugar daddy' arrangements on Venmo
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Gaetz paid Greenberg publicly over Venmo in ways that seem to indicate he was giving Greenberg money to distribute to women. One of the women who spoke to CNN about the Orlando parties admitted that Greenberg had paid her, occasionally to have sex with attendees. However, she would not provide the names of the people she slept with. 

Crucially, the women both claimed that they never saw anyone they believed to be underage at the Orlando parties. One of the women explicitly reached out to CNN because she believed the narrative around Gaetz as a potential sex trafficker didn't match what she had seen.

Related Anti-Matt Gaetz billboard claims Florida congressman 'wants to date your child'
Anti-Matt Gaetz billboard claims Florida congressman 'wants to date your child'
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Gaetz has denied all implications of wrongdoing multiple times. The congressman claims to be caught up in an extortion scheme, along with the rest of his family. 



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ava MediterrAegean, a high-end Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the old Luma on Park space in Winter Park Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings mulls end of mask mandate in Orlando Read More

  3. Disney is finally getting ready to go all-in on Marvel attractions at their theme parks Read More

  4. Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen Read More

  5. Florida Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio push bill to repeal order keeping cruise ships from sailing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation