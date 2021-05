Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking, stalking charges, agrees to cooperate with federal investigators

click to enlarge Photo via Seminole County Tax Collector

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg will plead guilty to six of his 33 federal charges today. The plea is part of a deal with the U.S. Attorney's office under which he will also be compelled to cooperate with federal investigators.Presumably, the cooperation clause in Greenberg's plea deal is linked to the ongoing investigation into Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. Reports and rumors have swirled around the conservative representative from the Panhandle, with some linking Gaetz to the same minor that Greenberg plead guilty to trafficking. In a letter thatclaims was from Greenberg to Donald Trump associate and political fixer Roger Stone, Greenberg admitted that both he and Gaetz has sex with an underage girl.Greenberg could face up to 12 years in prison for the six charges. Beyond trafficking and stalking, the former Central Florida politician will plead guilty to identity theft, conspiracy to bribe a public official and wire fraud. The remaining 27 charges will be dropped.