Joel Greenberg asks judge for more time to rat out associates ahead of sentencing

Roger Stone, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Joel Greenberg

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is asking for more time to talk to the feds ahead of his sentencing on federal charges.Greenberg pleaded guilty to a range of charges including sex trafficking and fraud earlier this year. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with federal investigators looking into his associates, including Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. Rumors and reports have swirled around the pair of Greenberg and Gaetz, with stories of drug-fueled parties and escorts leaking out via anonymous sources for months.Greenberg was scheduled to be sentenced on August 19.In a motion filed on July 5, Greenberg's attorney Fritz Scheller argued that he needed more time to tell on his former fellow scammers. Scheller said that there's not enough time to fully cooperate with investigators and noted that cooperation could effect Greenberg's sentence.“Said cooperation, which could impact his ultimate sentence, cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing. The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing,” the motion read, in part.While it's likely that investigators are looking into several of Greenberg's associates, the most attention-grabbing name in the Seminole County politician's orbit is Gaetz, by far. The conservative troll doesn't know how to lay low and has spent the months since initial intimations of a possible sex trafficking investigation dropped calling for the defunding of the FBI and alleging he's being extorted.