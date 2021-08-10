Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Disney Cruise Line set sail from Port Canaveral for the first time since the pandemic shutdown

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM


The first Disney cruise ship to sail from Florida in over 500 days left Port Canaveral yesterday.

The Disney Dream sailed out for The Bahamas, carrying a reduced load of passengers after successfully completing a test sailing last month. It is the first Disney Cruise Line ship to set sail from the US since cruising was halted for the coronavirus pandemic.



In a video shared by Port Canaveral, the ship can be heard blowing a horn that plays "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella. The cruise line had faced several setbacks in getting back to business, including a test sailing that was delayed after several crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 is still raging across Florida and state politicians have blocked the ability of cruise lines to require proof of vaccination from guests. Cruise companies have responded by making unvaccinated guests take (and pay for) regular tests and barring them from certain ship activities. At the same time, Norwegian Cruise Lines recently won the ability to ask for proof of vaccination in court.

The Dream is requiring regular tests and making all passengers wear face masks while indoors.





