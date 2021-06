Disney Cruise Line delays first test sailing over crew's COVID-19 test results

click to enlarge Adobe

Disney Cruise Lines was forced to delay a test sailing over unclear COVID-19 test results.

Disney Cruise Line is the latest cruise ship to attempt a test cruise and the latest to have to delay that test cruise due to the possible presence of COVID-19 among the crew.Under guidelines set by the CDC, cruises can return to sailing after successfully completing a test sailing of their vessel. While Disney was set to start their two-day test by setting out from Port Canaveral, murky test results among crew members led them to delay the trial.“We are delaying our simulation cruise due to a small number of inconsistent COVID-19 test results, which are considered positive by the CDC,” the cruise line said in a statement. “The rigorous health and safety protocols we have in place helped us identify the situation, though the test results were ultimately negative.”Disney Cruise Line's delay comes shortly after Royal Caribbean was forced to postpone their test sail due to positive tests for the coronavirus among crew members."All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective," Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley shared at the time. "The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team. To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing."