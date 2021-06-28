VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Monday, June 28, 2021

The Gist

Disney Cruise Line delays first test sailing over crew's COVID-19 test results

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge Disney Cruise Lines was forced to delay a test sailing over unclear COVID-19 test results. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Disney Cruise Lines was forced to delay a test sailing over unclear COVID-19 test results.

Disney Cruise Line is the latest cruise ship to attempt a test cruise and the latest to have to delay that test cruise due to the possible presence of COVID-19 among the crew.

Under guidelines set by the CDC, cruises can return to sailing after successfully completing a test sailing of their vessel. While Disney was set to start their two-day test by setting out from Port Canaveral, murky test results among crew members led them to delay the trial.



“We are delaying our simulation cruise due to a small number of inconsistent COVID-19 test results, which are considered positive by the CDC,” the cruise line said in a statement. “The rigorous health and safety protocols we have in place helped us identify the situation, though the test results were ultimately negative.”

Disney Cruise Line's delay comes shortly after Royal Caribbean was forced to postpone their test sail due to positive tests for the coronavirus among crew members.

"All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective," Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley shared at the time. "The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team. To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

  |  

