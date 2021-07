Disney Cruise Line will set sail again in August

This just in! Beginning Aug. 9, the Disney Dream will kick off our long-awaited return to cruising with three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, FL. Check out this video for important details to plan your next @DisneyCruise Line vacation! https://t.co/Q6GjAIM3rI pic.twitter.com/R28ZiabEQi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 23, 2021

After a series of stutter-starts, Disney Cruise Line will return to sailing on August 9.The company shared an announcement to their official parks Twitter account, noting that the Disney Dream would set sail from Port Canaveral next month. While the cruise traffic has been stopped, that terminal has been hard at work updating the area for passengers As the state of Florida continues to fight CDC orders around cruising, Disney has been working to comply with the restrictions. An initial test sail that was meant to show the line could follow all guidelines had to be postponed after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus . The rescheduled sailing was completed last weekend The Dream will sail to the Bahamas on three and four-night cruises. The cruise line backed up the announcement with a video promoting its safety precautions and encouraging guests to get vaccinated. Disney will require COVID-19 tests of all guests who refuse to prove their vaccination status. Guests will be required to wear face masks indoors.