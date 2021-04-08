HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Feds focusing on Bahamas trip in sex trafficking probe into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, per report

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM

Investigators into the ever-twisting case around Rep. Matt Gaetz are reportedly looking into a trip that Gaetz allegedly took to the Bahamas with former Orlando International Airport board member Jason Pirozzolo.

That news comes via CBS, who spoke to several unnamed sources they claim are close to the case. The sources told the news org that the trip is under scrutiny because investigators want to determine whether the congressman violated federal laws against sex trafficking during the outing.



The sources claim that Priozzolo paid for the all of Gaetz's travel expenses and provided him with escorts on the trip. If these alleged escorts crossed state or federal lines for the purposes of sex, the legal definition of trafficking would be met. A similar issue is being examined with regards to an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl. If Gaetz compelled her across state lines for sexual purposes, that would break federal laws against sex trafficking.

Gaetz's representatives told CBS News that the investigation is merely "fishing" for anything to pin to the congressman.

"Rep. Gaetz has never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with an underage girl. What began with blaring headlines about 'sex trafficking' has now turned into a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults. Yesterday, we even learned of some nonsense 'pardon' story that turned out to be false, and today it's just more euphemism. It's interesting to watch the Washington wheels grinding so hard every time one of their falsehoods gets knocked down."

That pardon story was a New York Times report that claimed Gaetz sought a blanket pardon from the Trump administration, absolving him of all potential crimes. However, Donald Trump himself refuted the idea in a statement.



