Walt Disney World shares details of 50th anniversary celebration including new fireworks shows

click to enlarge Disney

An artist rendering of a new fireworks show to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.









Disney Enchantment," a night-time fireworks show that will run nightly over Main Street USA. As we predicted , the new show will make use of projections to create an immersive experience along the street while fireworks explode over the castle.

"pyrotechnics and choreographed moving fountains" set to music by hundreds of artists.

click to enlarge Disney

A rendering of "Harmonious."

Discovery River Amphitheater starting on October 1.

click to enlarge Disney

Disney just shared further details of their much anticipated 50th anniversary celebration. The 18-month-long birthday bash will kick off with a new fireworks show, include daytime kite displays and bring a bit of adornment to the areas outside Cinderella's Castle.The biggest news is the reveal of "The park shared info about "Harmonious," the long-awaited global Disney showcase that will run in Epcot. The park will feature new takes on classic Disney songs as part of a spectacle on the park's World Showcase Lagoon. The park's blog claims that the show will includeIn the Animal Kingdom, a new kite show will run daily. Intricate kites in the shape of famous Disney characters will fly over the park'sDisney also shared that iconic characters will be celebrated with 50 gold statues across all four parks.