Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Walt Disney World shares details of 50th anniversary celebration including new fireworks shows
By Alex Galbraith
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Disney
An artist rendering of a new fireworks show to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
Disney just shared
further details of their much anticipated 50th anniversary celebration. The 18-month-long birthday bash will kick off with a new fireworks show, include daytime kite displays and bring a bit of adornment to the areas outside Cinderella's Castle.
The biggest news is the reveal of "Disney Enchantment," a night-time fireworks show that will run nightly over Main Street USA. As we predicted, the new show will make use of projections to create an immersive experience along the street while fireworks explode over the castle.
The park shared info about "Harmonious," the long-awaited global Disney showcase
that will run in Epcot. The park will feature new takes on classic Disney songs as part of a spectacle on the park's World Showcase Lagoon. The park's blog claims that the show will include "pyrotechnics and choreographed moving fountains" set to music by hundreds of artists.
Disney
A rendering of "Harmonious."
In the Animal Kingdom, a new kite show will run daily. Intricate kites in the shape of famous Disney characters will fly over the park's Discovery River Amphitheater starting on October 1.
Disney also shared that iconic characters will be celebrated with 50 gold statues across all four parks.
