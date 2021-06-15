FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Gist

The Magic Kingdom may finally update its nighttime shows

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM

click image The “We Love Mickey!” Projection Show at Hong Kong Disneyland - IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
  • The “We Love Mickey!” Projection Show at Hong Kong Disneyland
As area theme parks recover from the ongoing pandemic, things are slowly returning to normal. Walt Disney World, for their part, is hoping to come back with even more on offer.  The park's nighttime entertainment is returning at the beginning of July, but Magic Kingdom may see some brand-new nighttime offerings this fall.

Disney has already shared many details regarding the special entertainment that will occur as part of the resort’s 50th anniversary later this year. At each of the four parks, buildings will be transformed into what Disney is calling "beacons of light." Epcot’s Spaceship Earth is already receiving a brand-new lighting package, while the other three parks will see new projection mapping on their park icons.



click to enlarge Imagineers installing and testing the first of Spaceship Earth's new light beacons. - IMAGE VIA INSTAGRAM/ ZACH RIDDLEY
  • Image via Instagram/ Zach Riddley
  • Imagineers installing and testing the first of Spaceship Earth's new light beacons.
While we know what to expect on Cinderella Castle thanks to concept art released by Disney, rumors point to big changes along the street leading to the castle. According to numerous fan sites that track rumors, the projection mapping show on the castle will be augmented by similar projection mapping along Main Street USA. In the concept art for Cinderella Castle, the viewpoint is from the hub area, meaning Main Street is not visible.

click to enlarge Concept art for Magic Kingdom's Beacons of Light nighttime show - IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
  • Concept art for Magic Kingdom's Beacons of Light nighttime show

The projection mapping along Main Street is thought to be a part of a whole new nighttime spectacular and not just the Beacons of Light mini-shows that are expected to run at various times throughout the evening, similar to how the Nighttime Awakenings projection shows took place at Animal Kingdom.

click to enlarge Concept art for Animal Kingdom's Beacons of Light nighttime show - IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
  • Concept art for Animal Kingdom's Beacons of Light nighttime show
The new show has been rumored since at least 2019, but more recently, as the resort prepares to roll out its anniversary celebration offerings, details regarding the new show have been shared by numerous insiders and fan sites known for their reliable reporting on such matters. Earlier this month, projectors for the still unannounced show began being installed in windows along the street.

Similar projection mapping along Main Street debuted at Disneyland in California six years ago and Hong Kong Disneyland in 2018. A year later there were rumors of both a Florida and Paris version of the show. The existing projection mapping shows along Main Streets include both regular and holiday versions that are frequently updated. Meanwhile, nighttime shows at WDW can last decades with few changes.

click image Disneyland Forever nighttime spectacular at Disneyland in California. - IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
  • Disneyland Forever nighttime spectacular at Disneyland in California.
The shows in Hong Kong and Anaheim feature themed projections along the buildings, enveloping the street in the show. This is in contrast to Orlando, where nighttime shows rely nearly exclusively on the castle and fireworks around it. The newer shows switch the primary focus from the hub areas in front of the castles to the full length of Main Street.

In the past two decades, Disney has perfected projection mapping. It can now be found in numerous attractions and as part of nearly every nighttime show at its parks. Some parks, such as Anaheim and Shanghai, have seen success with projection mapping when fireworks may not be able to be used. That doesn’t seem to the reasoning behind their use at Disney World.  Recent after-hours testing of Epcot’s new "Harmonious" nighttime lagoon show confirms that show will include heavy amounts of fireworks.

In Disneyland, other buildings around the park are also included in the shows allowing for even more crowd dispersal. With its beacons of light on Spaceship Earth and new entrance plaza lighting along with the lagoon show, Epcot will see nighttime offerings at least two locations.

In a post-pandemic era, crowd dispersal may become even more important. That may explain why these items were greenlit while other plans, such as ride enhancements on numerous Magic Kingdom attractions, have been supposedly postponed indefinitely.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's opens Orlando location tomorrow Read More

  2. White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in Orlando Read More

  3. Use Florida's mandated moment of silence to pray Ron DeSantis gets bubble guts Read More

  4. Wild Florida doubles size of its drive-thru safari after it proved to be a pandemic hit Read More

  5. Universal CityWalk's newest restaurant is serving interesting takes on bao Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation