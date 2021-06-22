VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Long-awaited Epcot show 'Harmonious' will debut on October 1

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM

After all the waiting and anticipation for the new live entertainment event at Walt Disney World Resort. "Harmonious" has finally a set day to be showcased.

Today Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, announced on an Instagram post that to celebrate the 50th anniversary, EPCOT will be debuting "Harmonius" nighttime spectacular on October 1.



According to the Disney Parks Blog, this show is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.

As well, the blog said that this new show will bring people from all over the world together at World Showcase Lagoon with a selection of Disney music performed by a diverse group of 240 artists that inspires people worldwide.

"It's a grand, powerful tribute to the stories and songs that unite us, embracing new technical magic that incorporates pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting and media in new ways," said Disney Parks Blog.

