The Heard

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Heard

Orlando's Frontyard Festival to continue through December

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Sheryl Crow holding court at the Frontyard Festival - PHOTO BY MATT LEHMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly
  • Sheryl Crow holding court at the Frontyard Festival
It's official! The Dr. Phillips Center's outdoors Frontyard Festival now has the funding to continue through mid-December of this year.

Back in April, we reported that Festival organizers had requested additional funding from Orange County to continue the Festival past its initial goal of hosting six months of original programming (the FF launched in December of last year).



On Tuesday that request was granted, with the Orange County Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreeing to hand over $500,000 in additional funding from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“Orange County is committed to supporting a vibrant arts community,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings in a press statement. “The Frontyard Festival is an innovative way for our citizens to gather and enjoy a cultural experience while also employing a diverse array of musicians, performers and local restaurants impacted by the pandemic.”

The socially distanced Frontyard Festival is already making the most of that extension with Travis Tritt and King Crimson confirmed for July, (which is surreal to type in case you are wondering).

Further down the road this year are Air Supply, the Four Tops, the Temptations, Dave Koz, a return engagement from Wynton Marsalis and a triple bill of Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn.




