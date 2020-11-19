More details about six-month Frontyard Festival in Orlando revealed, including kickoff date and Jason Isbell show in December

click image
Photo courtesy Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer/Facebook
Mayor Dyer tries out a Frontyard Festival seating pod
The Dr. Phillips Center released a ton of new details about their upcoming Frontyard Festival
event series on Thursday. The socially distanced, outdoor event will be kicking off in early December, and some blockbuster new acts were announced beyond the previous four headliners last week
Frontyard Festival commences a full six months of continuous programming across music, film, comedy, health & wellness, and the arts on Saturday, Dec. 5. The kickoff show is a big one, with headliners Citizen Cope and G. Love & the Juice.
The Festival will take place in a three-acre area in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Orlando. Seating will come in the form of hundreds of individual, elevated pods – six-feet-apart – perfect for small groups to enjoy the action.
The Festival is starting off strong in December with the previously announced Citizen Cope, Smith & Myers and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy now joined by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico putting on a "Mega Latin Christmas" on Dec. 23
, Michael James Scott's (of Disney Aladdin
on Broadway) "Fierce Christmas" on Dec. 19
, and – wow – Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires playing on Dec. 10.
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
December will also feature ragtime and several holiday music events, courtesy CFCArts, the Christmas Tenors and Rollins College's music department and more.
Looking ahead to 2021, more big names were revealed, including Keb' Mo', Tye Tribbett, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis.
Local acts will be getting some shine too, during the "Live and Local" series of lunchtime free shows organized by the Dr. Phil and the Central Florida Music Association.
Outside of music, the YMCA of Central Florida will be putting on yoga classes most mornings, with more programming to be announced in the weeks to come.
Serving up food and concessions onsite will be Toasted, Nikki's Place, Harp & Cork and the Taproom at Dubsdread – via contactless ordering.
"After eight long months, it's immensely rewarding to produce and present live programming again, but our overarching objective is to draw attention to the long difficult road ahead," explained Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phil.
Tickets for Frontyard Festival events in December (and some confirmed 2021 events) go on sale this Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. through the Dr. Phillips Center's website
. Instead of purchasing individual tickets, you will buy a ticket for a pod, which can accommodate up to five people.
As far as safety precautions go, aside from the distanced pod seating, masks are required of both employees and attendees (unless they are eating or drinking in their pods), and temperature checks are required for entry.
click to enlarge
Illustration courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center