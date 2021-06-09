FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Heard

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Heard

Prog legends King Crimson announced for the Frontyard Festival in downtown Orlando this summer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
The concert calendar for the Frontyard Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center has been quiet for a few weeks, but they've just added some powerhouse events for this summer. Most notably, that includes country star Travis Tritt and — even wilder — progressive rock legends King Crimson. Surely worth braving the sticky summer sun.

On Monday, July 26, the Frontyard Festival lawn will become a veritable "court of the crimson king" with the reconvened King Crimson, including leading light and guitarist Robert Fripp. (Fripp was last seen entertaining us during a good portion of the pandemic with the "Sunday Lunch" series of playful cover song videos with his wife Toyah Wilcox-Fripp.)



KC were supposed to play the Dr. Phillips Center indoors almost exactly one year ago, so it's good to see this show finally becoming a reality. This run of North American dates for King Crimson is affectionately dubbed the "Music Is Our Friend" tour, and kicks off in Florida with a Clearwater show. Tour support comes from the California Guitar Trio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, at noon through the Dr. Phillips Center.



