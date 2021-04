Orlando's Frontyard Festival looking to extend run through the end of 2021

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly

The Frontyard Festival — an outdoors, ongoing run of concerts and performing arts events in downtown Orlando — launched back in December with an ambitious brief to host six months of continuous programming. Now it's looking to keep the music (and more) going through the rest of this year. According to Bungalower , Frontyard Festival organizers have filed an amendment with the Community Redevelopment Agency, seeking an additional $500,000 to keep things rocking in front of the Cr. Phillips Center through Dec. 15 at least.This amendment will be reviewed by the City Commission early next week.As of this writing, programming for the FF currently extends through late May with shows by Sammy Hagar, Fitz & the Tantrums and Reconnect: A Community Soul Festival.This week's Frontyard Festival events include the ongoing UCF Celebrates the Arts shows and a Jazz Brunch on Sunday with the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center with Clint Holmes.