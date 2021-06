Creative City Project announces stacked 2021-2022 season of immersive events starting in July

click to enlarge Image courtesy Creative City Project

'Dragons and Fairies' concept art

Orlando's Creative City Project unveiled on Monday a stacked lineup of events, happenings and immersive experiences set for the rest of 2021 and 2022.Creative City's new season of productions kicks off as soon as next month with the return of the Re:Charge "sounds for meditation" collaboration with Timucua Arts Foundation starting July at Colonial Promenade.Next up is the interactive art installation Joybox from September-October 2021 in downtown Orlando. That follows right in to CCP's signature event Immerse , a multi-genre arts takeover of 10 city-blocks of downtown Orlando on Oct. 15-17.CCP will close 2021 with the return of holiday light phantasmagoria Dazzling Nights from Nov. 19-Jan. 9 at Harry P. Leu Gardens. (And there will be a dining component this year somehow.)Confirmed for 2022 is the 3-month takeover from Jan.-March of Harry P. Leu Gardens that is Dragons and Fairies, where Leu will be even more ethereal than usual as a tableau for the (very unlikely) friendship between the titular dragons and fairies.And closing the 2020-21 season will be The Seasons, a collaboration with the Orlando Philharmonic to create a "multi-sensory exploration" of Vivaldi’s. Location for that one is TBA.Creative City most recently wrapped up Down the Rabbit Hole , a reimagining of the Alice in Wonderland mythos courtesy of a eclectic crew of local performers that was staged on the grounds of Mead Botanical Garden this spring.