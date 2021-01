Creative City Project to take Orlando 'Down the Rabbit Hole' in February

click image Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook

Fresh off their immersive holiday lights experience Dazzling Nights , the Creative City Project are heading straight into 2021 with the announcement of "Down the Rabbit Hole" set for February.Though Dazzling Nights only just wrapped last weekend, the-inspired Rabbit Hole is set to launch on Saturday, Feb. 6 and run through March 14.To stage Rabbit Hole, Creative City and Modern Theatricals' Donald Spencer will take over the very appropriate locale of Mead Botanical Garden with a mix of circus arts, dance, music, comedy and theater, presenting a new spin on the characters of Lewis Carroll.Small groups will follow Alice on a trek through a reimagined Mead Garden and run into all the usual suspects — including the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, and the Duchess.Tickets can be purchased through Creative City Project and run from $22-$25. Masks are required for attendance.