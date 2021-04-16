Friday, April 16, 2021
Creative City Project announces the 2021 return of Immerse in downtown Orlando
By Matthew Moyer
Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook
Immerse
The Creative City Project
in 2021 are bringing back the event they are best known for — the Immerse performing-arts takeover of downtown Orlando.
From Oct. 15-17, Creative City Project will turn 10 city blocks of downtown Orlando into a staging area for a dazzling array of performing arts, visual arts, installation and music, which can be experienced up close and personal, fore free.
Though Creative City Project tabled Immerse in 2020, they were by no means idle over the last year, putting on smaller-scale immersive and themed events such as the holiday event Dazzling Nights, the Alice in Wonderland
-themed Down the Rabbit Hole and the Bright Young Things
walking-tour-as-drama (which also used downtown as a stage).
More information on Immerse 2021 will be coming down the pipe from Creative City's very active social media
.
