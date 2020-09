Orlando's Leu Gardens will immerse visitors in a million lights at 'Dazzling Nights' holiday event

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Harry P. Leu Gardens

A photo opportunity in front of a 30’ tall Christmas tree.

Interactive lights on the ground that light up and ring like holiday bells when trod upon

A walking path through a forest of light and fog, to simulate journeying through the aurora borealis.

A 65’ long tunnel of light

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Harry P. Leu Gardens

The Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando will become a bit of a holiday phantasmagoria this December, with Monday's announcement of the monthlong ' Dazzling Nights ' event.An outdoor wonderland of lights and music masterminded by the Creative City Project – who've been very busy of late – Dazzling Nights promises fantastical and interactive entertainments in the fresh air, including:“When we began dreaming about a holiday experience, we knew it had to be more than just lights on trees,” says Creative City Project's Cole NeSmith in a press statement. “Some of the installations are breathtakingly epic, and others are quite intimate. We think adults and kids, alike, are going to want to make this an annual tradition.”The organizer promise social distancing and safety measures in place, with masks required of attendees.'Dazzling Nights' runs from Dec. 1-Jan. 3, 2021, at Harry P. Leu Gardens. Tickets are $22 per person and more information on the event can be found here