Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg might be cooperating with feds in Matt Gaetz case

Roger Stone, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Joel Greenberg

Matt Gaetz was too worried about extortion plots from the deep state to question his own circle. And it sure looks like that's coming back to bite him in a new report from Politico The DC publication shared their view of a brief hearing between prosecutors, Greenberg's lawyers and a judge, coming away with the idea that Greenberg is cooperating with the federal investigation into Gaetz.In's version of events, both Greenberg's defense attorney Fritz Scheller and prosecutors made it clear that they hope to reach a plea deal. While Greenberg's lawyer would not confirm whether the former tax collector was cooperating with authorities, he did note that he was "uniquely positioned" to do something of that nature.“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said after the hearing.That Greenberg would flip seems like a given, just looking at his actions while in office. The official repeatedly made headlines for racist comments and abuses of power . None of the allegations, from sex trafficking to embezzlement on down to Bitcoin schemes and identity theft , seem particularly out of character.So while Gaetz spins stories of extortion schemes from shadowy agents of a vast conspiracy to catch a seemingly well-known creep , it would track that Greenberg was working to sell him out for the sake of his own skin. *Ahem* allegedly.