Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg indicted on federal charges involving stalking

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has been indicted on a federal charge of stalking, according to a statement released by United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez on Tuesday.

This indictment lays out disturbing charges of stalking and "unlawful use of a means of identification of another person," in this case a political opponent who worked at a school in the Middle District of Florida.

According to the statement, Greenberg set up a Facebook account that "claimed to belong to a 'very concerned teacher' at the school where the school employee had worked. Greenberg caused postings to be made using that account that falsely alleged that the school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student."

Greenberg is also accused of setting up an imposter Twitter account claiming to actually be his unnamed political opponent, and making posts that were in favor of segregation and white supremacy.

Additionally, Greenberg was apparently involved in letters sent to the school where his opponent worked, supposedly from an anonymous student, "who had information that the school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a particular student."

If convicted on these counts, Greenberg faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Greenberg just last week filed for re-election.