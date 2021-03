Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces all adults can get COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5

click to enlarge Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

Florida is quickly moving toward wide-open COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter than anyone 40 and older would be eligible for the vaccine on March 29. He added that the vaccine would be available to all adults the following Monday, April 5.Orange County preempted the state and lowered their vaccination requirements to 40 earlier this month. This led to cross words from the governor when he lowered the statewide age to 50 . However, it looks like DeSantis has seen the light on opening up requirements and will go well beyond any county-level orders issued so far. There are a number of state and county-run vaccination hubs available , including a new one at the South Trail Branch Library.