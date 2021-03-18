Orange County lowers vaccination age requirements to 40

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that he made the decision to lower the age requirements in the county, going beyond the current statewide eligibility requirements of 60-plus years of age, and does not expect any resistance from the state.
“At the end of the day the Governor wants the best for the residents of Florida and Orange County,” Demings said. “We’ve done a fairly good job with our seniors, and now we have to kind of move to middle young adults."
The Convention Center site administers 3,000 shots per day and Demings hopes to increase that number along with the loosened restrictions.
