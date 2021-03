Florida lowers COVID-19 vaccination age to 50

click to enlarge photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

For Orange County residents , Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a day late and a decade short. But for Central Floridians who can't make it to the Orange County Convention Center under their new, loosened requirements, the governor's announcement that anyone 50 and over can now be vaccinated is a blessing.DeSantis announced the new age limits in a press conference on Friday morning, noting that they are tweaking eligibility until they reach a point that demand more closely matches supply."I think the demand has been relatively modest, certainly much more modest than it was at the end of December when we were doing the 65 and plus. So we think that this makes sense,” he said, of appointments and vaccinations under the current guidelines. “If the demand’s not there at 50, then we’re going to make changes to see where the demand is.”DeSantis added that vaccinations might be open to all adults by May 1.“Maybe much sooner than that,” DeSantis said. “Stay tuned there.”Appointments for anyone 5o and over will become available starting Monday.